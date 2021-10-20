Cases registered

THANJAVUR

20 October 2021 20:09 IST

The Panthanallur police have registered cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act recently.

According to a complaint lodged by the Vanniyar Sangam, Thanjavur district, on October 20, Sasirekha of Nachiyar Kovil and Mukesh of Vettamangalam were intercepted by a gang near the Adidravidar Street at Papakudi while they were proceeding to Vettamangalam from Panthanallur on October 15 night. The gang started manhandling the woman and her relative after ascertaining their caste. A local resident, Rajasekar, who came to the rescue of the woman and her relative was also attacked by the gang. Rajasekar was undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital, Kumbakonam, according to the State deputy president Vanniyar Sangam M.K.Stalin of Maruthuvakudi in Thiruvidaimaruthur taluk.

Meanwhile, unidentified gang has attacked the houses of Prakash and Nehru at Panthanallur, both belong to a caste that has been branded as ‘dominant caste’ in the society, on October 15. On hearing about these incidents, local people led by G.Aalayamani, president, Uzhavar Periyakkam, Vettamangalam, staged a demonstration on October 16 and complaints were lodged.

Sekar of Melamaththur complained that an attempt on his life was made by a group belonging to another caste on October 9. The police, which had failed to initiate any action on the complaints lodged by the victims of attack on October 15 and on October 9, have registered two different cases based on complaints forwarded by members of the caste to which the attackers belonged and have arrested four persons, Mr.Stalin added.