Case against Minister

The Gandhi Market police recently registered a case against Tourism Minister and the AIADMK Tiruchi East Assembly constituency candidate Vellamandi N. Natarajan for allegedly using children for election campaigning here in the run up to the Assembly election.

The case was booked on April 1 on a complaint lodged by an Additional Flying Squad official to the Gandhi Market police station. The incident is said to have taken place the same day. Police sources said the charge against the Minister was that he had violated the election guidelines by using children for campaign. The case was booked under section 83 of The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, said police sources.

