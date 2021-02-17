The central region on Wednesday reported 35 fresh cases of COVID-19. No death was reported in the region, according to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Thanjavur reported 11 fresh cases while the other seven districts in the region reported less than 10 cases. In Tiruchi, nine patients tested positive. Three patients who were undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged.

Four patients tested positive each in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam. Karur reported three fresh cases and Perambalur two. Both Ariyalur and Pudukottai district reported one fresh case each.