Case registered against 8 persons

The police on Saturday filed a case against eight persons for attacking a DMK cadre.

A group led by A.P. Senthil, town secretary of the AIADMK, barged into the house of the DMK cadre Densi Selvakumar (39) and attacked him with logs on Friday. They vandalised furniture and windows in the house. A motorcycle was damaged. The attack was said to be a fallout of Selvakumar’s objection to the AIADMK men according a grand welcome to Government Chief Whip Thamarai S. Rajendran, who returned to Ariyalur from Perambalur after receiving an award presented by a private television channel on Friday. Selvakumar, who was standing on a road when Mr. Rajendran was given a reception, reportedly abused Mr. Rajendran for violating “social distancing norms.”

On Saturday, a group of DMK cadre led by its district secretary S.S. Sivasankar laid siege to the Ariyalur police station, urging the police to book all those involved in the attack. They dispersed after the police registered a case against Senthil and others. Besides Senthil, Siva alias Paramasivam, president of Eruthukaranpatti panchayat, were booked.

Mr. Sivasankar alleged that the police had favoured the accused by invoking mild IPC sections due to the pressure exerted by the ruling party.