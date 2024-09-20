ADVERTISEMENT

Case registered against two persons for fraudulently selling Thirunallar temple land

Published - September 20, 2024 07:36 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Karaikal police have uncovered a case of forgery involving property belonging to the Sri Thiruloganathar Swamy Temple in Thirunallar. The case emerged after a petition was filed by Nathan, known as Amurtheeswaran, a resident of Thirunallar, alleging that the temple property had been illegally sold using forged documents.

Preliminary investigations revealed that K. Sivakumar, 45, a resident of Subrayapuram Road in Thirunallar, in collusion with Nithyanandham, 79, of Anna Nagar, Navalpet, Tiruchi, fraudulently transferred the temple land to members of his own family. Sivakumar misrepresented the patta number of the temple property, creating multiple forged documents to conceal the illegal transaction. He then developed the land into residential plots under the name “Subiksha Nagar,” profiting significantly from the resale of plots.

The investigation revealed that Sivakumar had contacted Nithyanandham, a resident of Tiruchi, to prepare the forged documents. Nithyanandham falsely registered an address in Thirunallar and assisted Sivakumar in illegally acquiring the temple’s property, which was subsequently registered at the Sub-Registrar’s Office in Thirunallar.

Based on the preliminary inquiry, a case has been registered by Thirunallar police under sections related to forgery and cheating against Nithyanandham and Sivakumar.

Efforts are under way to arrest the accused, said police sources.

