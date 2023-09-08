HamberMenu
Case registered against two for cheating an octogenarian of ₹ 1.47 crore

September 08, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi city police on Thursday registered a case against two persons on the charges of cheating an octogenarian to the tune of ₹ 1.47 crore.

According to police, S. Santha, 85, has been living alone at Ramalinga Nagar in Woraiyur. N. Raja Marthandam and N. Jeyanthi of Srirangam, both relatives of Santha, convinced the octogenarian to transfer her bank balance from one bank account to the other to get an additional rate of interest.

Meanwhile, Raja Marthandam, by forging the signature of Santha on a cheque, had transferred an amount of ₹ 87 lakh to his bank account and used her debit card to withdraw ₹ 19.99 lakh. Both of them were also involved in taking away 62 sovereigns of gold jewellery from her bank locker.

Based on her complaint to the Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, the city crime branch on Thursday registered the case against the duo under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigations are on.

