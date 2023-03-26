HamberMenu
Case registered against juvenile for provocative social media post

March 26, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi district rural police on Sunday registered a case against a juvenile for his provocative social media post that intends to create communal disturbances.

According to the police, a 15-year-old juvenile native of Karthigaipatti and belonging to an intermediate caste shared a denigrated post on various social media platforms with the intention to provoke and creating communal disturbances. The post also claimed the supremacy of his community in a threatening manner.

Based on the complaint from the Village Administrative Officer of Thozhurapatti, the Thottiyam police registered a case against the juvenile under sections of the Indian Penal Code and detained him. Further investigation is on.

