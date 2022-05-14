Case registered against doctor for alleged negligence of duty during surgery

A case has been registered in connection with the alleged negligence of duty by an anaesthetist while performing a surgery on a 43-year-old patient at the SRM Medical College Hospital at Irungalur in Samayapuram.

The Samayapuram police registered a case based on the direction of a Judicial Magistrate court in Tiruchi that was based on a petition filed by K. Karthik of K. K. Nagar, a former Assistant Professor of the college.

In his complaint, Dr. Karthik alleged that Jesuraj, the patient, who was covered under the Government scheme (health insurance), died to the wilful negligence of Vijay Kannan, Head, Department of Anaesthesia, when the patient was being operated upon for coronary heart disease cum mitral valve stenosis on November 22, 2021. Dr. Kannan, who was supposed to play an important role in maintaining the hemodynamics of the patient during the surgery, left in the middle of the surgery without any prior intimation to the operating surgeon, Dr.Karthik charged. The patient died later in the night.

The complainant alleged that Dr. Kannan had left the operating theatre on instruction from the management of the college to attend to a patient, who was not covered under the Government insurance scheme. He sought appropriate action against Dr.Vijay Kannan and Sridevi (Human Resources Department), Revathi (Dean), Dr. P. Karthik and Dr. N. Sethuraman (Chief Director), who had allegedly colluded in covering up the act of wilful negligence.

A police officer said that a First Information Report had been filed based on the direction of the court and further inquiry was on.