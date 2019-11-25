Case registered against Armed Reserve Police constable in Tiruchi

The Cantonment All Women Police Stataion has registered a case against R. Rajasekhar (28), an Armed Reserve Police Constable, Tiruchi Rural, for allegedly refusing to register a marriage with a 19-year-old woman constable after allegedly having a physical relationship with her.

The case was booked on a complaint lodged by Constable Taslim Banu, also attached with the Tiruchi Rural Armed Reserve Unit. Taslim Banu told police that she and Rajasekhar, both of the 2018 batch, were in love with each other. Rajasekhar had later tied a thaali on Taslim Banu assuring her that he would register their marriage and allegedly had a physical relationship with her. According to Taslima Banu, when later she asked about the registration of their marriage, Rajasekhar allegedly refused on the grounds that she belonged to different community.

Dejected over the refusal, Taslima Banu had attempted suicide early this month and underwent treatment at the Government Hospital in Tiruchi.

Subsequently, she submitted a representation against Rajasekhar to the city police, based on which a case was booked against him on Sunday night under Indian Penal Code sections including 406 (criminal breach of trust) 306 (abetment of suicide)and 493 (cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage).

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.