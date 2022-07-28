Case registered against Annamalai, BJP cadre for staging demonstration in Karur

The police on Thursday filed a case against State BJP president K. Annamalai and others for staging a demonstration, protesting against the hike in power tariff, in the town without permission on Wednesday.

According to sources, about 1,800 persons took part in the demonstration held near the bus stand. Mr. Annamalai and V.V. Senthilnathan, district president of the party were among those participated.

They were all booked on the charges of unlawful assembly, obstructing traffic flow and causing inconvenience to the public.