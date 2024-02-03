ADVERTISEMENT

Case filed against suspended principal of Government Arts College, Tiruvarur

February 03, 2024 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

Police said the complaint was filed by the Regional Director (Collegiate Education), Thanjavur

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvarur Town Police have registered a case against the suspended principal of the Government Arts College, Tiruvarur, G. Geetha, based on a complaint lodged by N. Dhanarajan, Regional Director (Collegiate Education), Thanjavur.

According to police, Ms. Geetha who had earlier served as the Director of Collegiate Education (Additional Charge) was demoted and posted as the principal of the Government Arts College, Tiruvarur following an allegation that she had ‘mishandled’ funds earmarked for the SC/ST students education.

On February 1, when Mr. Dhanarajan came to the college and served the suspension notice on Ms. Geetha, she reportedly tore up the notice.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, the Mr. Dhanarajan lodged a complaint with the Tiruvarur Town Police stating that Ms. Geetha had prevented him from executing his duties as a government servant, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US