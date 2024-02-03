GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Case filed against suspended principal of Government Arts College, Tiruvarur

Police said the complaint was filed by the Regional Director (Collegiate Education), Thanjavur

February 03, 2024 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvarur Town Police have registered a case against the suspended principal of the Government Arts College, Tiruvarur, G. Geetha, based on a complaint lodged by N. Dhanarajan, Regional Director (Collegiate Education), Thanjavur.

According to police, Ms. Geetha who had earlier served as the Director of Collegiate Education (Additional Charge) was demoted and posted as the principal of the Government Arts College, Tiruvarur following an allegation that she had ‘mishandled’ funds earmarked for the SC/ST students education.

On February 1, when Mr. Dhanarajan came to the college and served the suspension notice on Ms. Geetha, she reportedly tore up the notice.

Subsequently, the Mr. Dhanarajan lodged a complaint with the Tiruvarur Town Police stating that Ms. Geetha had prevented him from executing his duties as a government servant, police said.

higher education / universities and colleges / Tamil Nadu

