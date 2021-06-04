Case filed against doctor

The Woraiyur Police have registered a case against a 68-year-old city-based doctor after he allegedly made some adverse comments against Bharatiya Janata Party and for his alleged veiled remarks against Prime Minister and Home Minister that he made to a Hindu Munnani district-level office- bearer when the latter went to his clinic for treatment a few days ago.

The remarks of the doctor, Kingsley Jebakumar, who runs his clinic on Vayalur Road, went viral in the social media. The complaint against the doctor was preferred by Hindu Munnani office-bearer Arumugam to the Woraiyur Police station who shared to the police the video clip of the doctor's comments. Mr. Arumugam, a resident of Keela Ambikapuram, went to the clinic accompanied by his Personal Security Officer. A case was registered against the doctor under IPC sections including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).