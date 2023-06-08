ADVERTISEMENT

Case filed against DMK functionary for assaulting police personnel

June 08, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A case has been registered against a DMK functionary and former panchayat president, R. Mathiyalagan, 50, on Wednesday for allegedly abusing and assaulting two police personnel of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing with chappals while they attempted to stop the illegal sale of liquor at a bar in Vanakkankadu village in Pudukottai district.

According to police sources, the police personnel who went on a surprise check found a bootlegger S. Parimalam selling liquor illegally. While they tried to arrest the person, Mathiyalagan, who is also a bar owner, allegedly intervened and asked the police to let off Parimalam. Since the police refused, he allegedly abused and assaulted them with chappals. The police registered a case against Mathiyalagan under IPC section 353. A case has also been registered against Parimalam, and further investigation is under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US