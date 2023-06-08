HamberMenu
Case filed against DMK functionary for assaulting police personnel

June 08, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A case has been registered against a DMK functionary and former panchayat president, R. Mathiyalagan, 50, on Wednesday for allegedly abusing and assaulting two police personnel of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing with chappals while they attempted to stop the illegal sale of liquor at a bar in Vanakkankadu village in Pudukottai district.

According to police sources, the police personnel who went on a surprise check found a bootlegger S. Parimalam selling liquor illegally. While they tried to arrest the person, Mathiyalagan, who is also a bar owner, allegedly intervened and asked the police to let off Parimalam. Since the police refused, he allegedly abused and assaulted them with chappals. The police registered a case against Mathiyalagan under IPC section 353. A case has also been registered against Parimalam, and further investigation is under way.

