Case filed against DMK functionary for assaulting official

A case has been registered against DMK functionary V. Gopi, 51, on Friday for abusing and assaulting a Special Tahsildar of Town Settlement Office at Manapparai.

Gopi, who is the DMK Manapparai Town treasurer, went to the office in the morning and showed a survey number to Special Tahsildar J. Fathima Sahayaraj, 51, seeking details on patta. Though the information was provided to him, Gopi went on asking similar information for more survey numbers. So the Special Tahsildar asked Gopi to submit a petition, leading to verbal argument between them. Gopi had allegedly abused the Special Tahsildar and assaulted him.

On a complaint from B. Gunasekaran, a Special Revenue Inspector working in the same office, the Manapparai Police booked a case against Gopi under IPC sections, including 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). The Special Tahsildar was admitted to the Manapparai Government Hospital, while Gopi got himself admitted to a private hospital. Gopi was yet to be arrested, said the police.

As information about the assault spread, revenue officials working in the same campus at Manapparai staged a walkout to condemn the incident.