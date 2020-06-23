Case filed against demonstrators

THANJAVUR

23 June 2020

Thogur Police have registered a case against 200 persons, including 90 women, for violation of lockdown order.

Residents of Thiruchennampoondi and surrounding villages, they staged a demonstration on the Kollidam riverbed on Monday to protest against sand mining from the riverbed in their area.

They were booked under Sctions 143, 188, 269 and 270 of Indian Penal Code read with Section 3(1) of Epidemic Diseases Act, police said.

