Tiruchirapalli

Case filed against demonstrators

Thogur Police have registered a case against 200 persons, including 90 women, for violation of lockdown order.

Residents of Thiruchennampoondi and surrounding villages, they staged a demonstration on the Kollidam riverbed on Monday to protest against sand mining from the riverbed in their area.

They were booked under Sctions 143, 188, 269 and 270 of Indian Penal Code read with Section 3(1) of Epidemic Diseases Act, police said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 23, 2020 5:29:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/case-filed-against-demonstrators/article31898978.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY