ADVERTISEMENT

Case filed against AIADMK urban district secretary for violating election code

March 29, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police has filed a case against the urban district secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) J. Srinivasan for violation of election code of conduct.

An election flying squad while inspecting a private hall where an AIADMK party meeting was held, found party flags tied on both sides of the road. More than 20 cars were parked on one side of the road disturbing the general public. Based on the flying squad’s compliant a case was filed by the Gandhi Market Police Station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US