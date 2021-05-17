Case count in central region surpasses 4,700

TIRUCHI

17 May 2021 20:33 IST

Tiruchi district reported over 1,500 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

The central region reported 4,761 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the highest single-day spike witnessed by the region. A marked increase of 500 cases was reported in a single day. The region reported 41 deaths, reflecting the trend of a sharp increase in casualties.

Tiruchi district reported over 1,500 COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day, while Thanjavur reported 1,000 cases for the first time.

Tiruchi reported a marked increase in the number of deaths, with 15 patients succumbing to the viral infection in the district. Thanjavur reported 11 deaths and Tiruvarur six. Meanwhile, three deaths were reported in Nagapattinam, while two deaths each were reported in Karur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts.

As many as 1,544 patients reported positive in Tiruchi district on Monday. Thanjavur district reported a sudden increase in the number of cases with 1,019 patients testing positive. The bed capacity in both districts was scaled up with Tiruchi accounting for 23 ICU beds and 264 oxygen-support beds. In Thanjavur district, 48 ICU and 256 oxygen beds were added.

Nagapattinam reported a marked spike with 655 patients reporting positive, while similar trends were also reported in Tiruvarur, with 551 fresh cases, and Pudukottai with 407. In Karur, 272 patients tested positive. Meanwhile, 191 fresh cases were reported in Ariyalur and 135 in Perambalur.