Case booked in seizure of ₹ 99.73 lakh unaccounted cash

28 March 2021 20:15 IST

The Pettavaithalai Police have registered a case in connection with the seizure of ₹99.73 lakh unaccounted cash at Pettavaithalai in the district a few days ago in the run up to the Assembly elections. The case was booked recently based on a report from the Deputy Director (Investigation), Income Tax department, Tiruchi, said police sources.

The cash found in a gunny bag by the Flying Squad was subsequently handed over to the Srirangam Sub-Treasury after Income Tax department officials inquired four car-borne persons in the vicinity of the spot of seizure. However, they feigned ignorance.

Sources said the Income Tax official wrote to the Tiruchi Rural Police recently to conduct further investigation into the case in order to ascertain the owner of the seized cash. The police was also informed that summons had been issued to the vehicle owner.

Based on the IT official's report, the Pettavaithalai Police booked a case under section 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and an investigation was carried out by the Inspector of Jeeyapuram police station. The Income Tax department had also asked the police to furnish details of the claimant of the money, if any.

In the wake of the cash seizure, the Election Commission had ordered transfer of Tiruchi Collector, Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, and the Srirangam Sub Collector who was also the Returning Officer of the Srirangam Assembly constituency to a non-election post.