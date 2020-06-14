Case booked in college girl’s death

Pudukottai

14 June 2020 21:39 IST

The Alangudi Police have registered a case in the mysterious death of a 20-year-old college girl who is alleged to have committed suicide in her house recently after being separated from her lover. The body of the victim was cremated by family members without informing the police.

The action by the police came after the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) along with the girl’s lover submitted a petition to the Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai, alleging that the girl was murdered. The girl’s mother and six of her family members were named as accused in the case booked on Saturday on the basis of a complaint preferred by the VAO of Thiruvarankulam, Ilayaraja. The girl and the 21-year-old youth by name Vivek both belonging to different intermediate castes were in love which was opposed by the girl’s family. They had decided to get her married to someone else.

In the petition to the Superintendent of Police, AIDWA district secretary D. Salomi stated that as the girl had reportedly wanted to get away from her family, Vivek had taken her in a car to Coimbatore on June 7. They were intercepted at Kulithalai check post and taken for inquiry to the All Women Police station. The girl’s family had reportedly told the police that their wedding would take place after the boy attained the legal age for marriage. Ms. Salomi further claimed that the girl had told the police that she did not want to go home as she would be killed.

However, the police promised her protection. The girl is alleged to have committed suicide by hanging on June 11.