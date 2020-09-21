Case booked for organising ‘vadamadu’ without permission

Pudukottai

21 September 2020 19:19 IST

The Keeranur Police in the district has registered a case against few persons in connection with organising ‘vadamadu’, a bull chasing event with a rope tied to the animal, without obtaining permission from the district administration on Sunday. The event at Thiruppur village was said to be organised by some local youth in the morning. A few bulls were brought to the spot for the event with over 200 spectators assembling.

Upon receipt of information, police personnel went to the village and stopped the event that was organised on government land without taking any protective measures and trespassing on the land, said police sources. Acting on a complaint lodged by Murugalakshmi, the Village Administrative Officer of Veerakudi village, the Keeranur Police booked a case against more than five persons under IPC sections including 448 (house trespass), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) besides under the Cruelty of Animals Act. The accused were yet to be arrested, said police sources.

Advertising

Advertising