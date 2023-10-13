Case booked against VHP office-bearer for harassing woman

October 13, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Manapparai All Women Police has registered a case against N. R. N. Pandian, State executive committee member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and a resident of Thuvarankurichi in Tiruchi district for allegedly harassing and threatening a 45-year-old woman who worked as a maid in his house.

The case was registered on Thursday based on a complaint lodged by the woman from Thuvarankurichi. The incident reportedly took place in 2020. Police sources said she had worked as a maid in Pandian’s house for around two months in 2020 during which period Pandian is alleged to have harassed her by making some obscene gestures. Pandian had also allegedly asked the woman to make ‘some adjustments' with him for which he would pay her.

Angered over his acts, the woman quit the job following which Pandian had alleged to have verbally abused and threatened her. The case has been registered under IPC sections including 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.