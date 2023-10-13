HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Case booked against VHP office-bearer for harassing woman

October 13, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Manapparai All Women Police has registered a case against N. R. N. Pandian, State executive committee member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and a resident of Thuvarankurichi in Tiruchi district for allegedly harassing and threatening a 45-year-old woman who worked as a maid in his house. 

The case was registered on Thursday based on a complaint lodged by the woman from Thuvarankurichi. The incident reportedly took place in 2020.  Police sources said she had worked as a maid in Pandian’s house for around two months in 2020 during which period Pandian is alleged to have harassed her by making some obscene gestures. Pandian had also allegedly asked the woman to make ‘some adjustments' with him for which he would pay her. 

Angered over his acts, the woman quit the job following which Pandian had alleged to have verbally abused and threatened her. The case has been registered under IPC sections including 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.