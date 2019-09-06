Case booked against sugar factory, nationalised bank

THANJAVUR

The District Crime Branch has booked a case under five sections of Indian Penal Code against a sugar factory and a nationalised bank based on a complaint of cheating lodged by a farmer.

K. Ramakrishnan of Kabisthalam in Papanasam taluk of Thanjavur district lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Superintendent of Police, stating that he had been duped by the Thiru Arooran Sugars Limited, Thirumandakudi in Papanasam taluk and the Corporation Bank, Kumbakonam branch.

In his complaint he had stated that he and some other farmers in Papanasam used to cultivate sugar cane and supply the same to Thiru Arooran Sugars on a contract basis. On July 12, 2018 he received a notice from the Corporation Bank functioning on Sarangapani Street, Kumbakonam, directing him to remit a sum of ₹28,44,607 towards a ‘loan’ and interest outstanding in his name, failing which a legal action would be initiated against him.

Subsequently, he received another legal notice from the bank on April 27 this year, directing him to remit ₹34,70,000 to settle the loan with interest. When contacted, the bank officials said that loans had been issued in the name of 214 farmers, including the complainant, to the sugar mill and hence, the farmers had to repay the ‘borrowed’ money with interest.

Alleging that the sugar mill and the bank had cheated him, Mr. Ramakrishnan preferred a complaint based on which the DCB filed a case on Wednesday against the Thiru Arooran Sugars Limited and the Corporation Bank, Kumbakonam under IPC sections 465 (Punishment for forgery), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 418 (Cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest offender is bound to protect), 120b (punishment for criminal conspiracy) and 417 (punishment for cheating).