Case booked against forest dept. officer for sexually harassing woman official

The Cantonment All Women Police at Tiruchi has registered a case against a senior State Forest Department officer N. Satish who is currently the Chief Conservator of Forests, Tiruchi Circle for allegedly harassing a woman official of the department sexually in 2017.

The case was booked on August 9 on a complaint preferred by Hemalatha who was the Forest Range Officer at Tiruchi in 2017 when Mr. Satish was the District Forest Officer, Tiruchi.

The case has been registered under sections 354 A (1) (ii) of the Indian Penal Code and under section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002, said police sources. Ms. Hemalatha is currently working as Assistant Conservator of Forests in the district of The Nilgiris.

In her complaint to the Commissioner of Police, Ms. Hemalatha said she and her husband Ganesan had joined the Forest Department as Forest Range Officers in October 2016. She was the Forest Range Officer at the Office of the Working Plan, Tiruchi, while her husband was the Forest Range Officer, Manapparai range.

Hemalatha claimed in her complaint that Mr. Satish who was the District Forest Officer, Tiruchi at that time had constantly harassed in several ways her husband Ganesan. Ms. Hemalatha alleged in the complaint that Mr. Satish called her husband over phone in February 2017 and had sought for sexual favours from her, besides asking her husband to cooperate. Hemalatha further said she had complained to the Forest Department officials in this regard. She said that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) which conducted an inquiry subsequently found Mr. Satish “innocent”.

The ICC had also stated that the call recordings submitted by her was not enough evidence to prove the demand for sexual favours by Mr. Sathish. It further concluded that it “may be referred to suitable police / other authorities if suggested by the complainant”. Hemalatha said she was preferring the complaint to the police to investigate the matter and sought legal action against Mr. Satish.

