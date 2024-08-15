GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Case booked against forest dept. officer for sexually harassing woman official

Published - August 15, 2024 08:47 am IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The Cantonment All Women Police at Tiruchi has registered a case against a senior State Forest Department officer N. Satish who is currently the Chief Conservator of Forests, Tiruchi Circle for allegedly harassing a woman official of the department sexually in 2017.

The case was booked on August 9 on a complaint preferred by Hemalatha who was the Forest Range Officer at Tiruchi in 2017 when Mr. Satish was the District Forest Officer, Tiruchi. 

The case has been registered under sections 354 A (1) (ii) of the Indian Penal Code and under section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002, said police sources. Ms. Hemalatha is currently working as Assistant Conservator of Forests in the district of The Nilgiris.

In her complaint to the Commissioner of Police, Ms. Hemalatha said she and her husband Ganesan had joined the Forest Department as Forest Range Officers in October 2016. She was the Forest Range Officer at the Office of the Working Plan, Tiruchi, while her husband was the Forest Range Officer, Manapparai range.

Hemalatha claimed in her complaint that Mr. Satish who was the District Forest Officer, Tiruchi at that time had constantly harassed in several ways her husband Ganesan.  Ms. Hemalatha alleged in the complaint that Mr. Satish called her husband over phone in February 2017 and had sought for sexual favours from her, besides asking her husband to cooperate. Hemalatha further said she had complained to the Forest Department officials in this regard. She said that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) which conducted an inquiry subsequently found Mr. Satish “innocent”. 

The ICC had also stated that the call recordings submitted by her was not enough evidence to prove the demand for sexual favours by Mr. Sathish. It further concluded that it “may be referred to suitable police / other authorities if suggested by the complainant”.  Hemalatha said she was preferring the complaint to the police to investigate the matter and sought legal action against Mr. Satish. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.