ADVERTISEMENT

Case booked against DMK MP’s son-in-law

May 19, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Sessions Court police has registered a case against Muthukumar, a lawyer and son-in-law of DMK Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi N. Siva, and few others for allegedly kidnapping, threatening and assaulting a man suspecting him of attempting to steal a two-wheeler here recently. The alleged assault on Vijayasarathi led to his hospitalisation.  The case was booked under IPC sections including 365 (kidnap) and 342 (wrongful confinement) on a complaint lodged by Vijayasarathy’s wife Selvi with the Sessions Court police station., police sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US