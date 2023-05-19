May 19, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Sessions Court police has registered a case against Muthukumar, a lawyer and son-in-law of DMK Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi N. Siva, and few others for allegedly kidnapping, threatening and assaulting a man suspecting him of attempting to steal a two-wheeler here recently. The alleged assault on Vijayasarathi led to his hospitalisation. The case was booked under IPC sections including 365 (kidnap) and 342 (wrongful confinement) on a complaint lodged by Vijayasarathy’s wife Selvi with the Sessions Court police station., police sources said.