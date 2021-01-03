Case against two for harassing college student

A case has been registered against two persons for sexually harassing a college student here.
According to the police, S. Kabilan of Rayanur and Muralidaran of Thirumaniyaur allegedly misbehaved with the 21-year-old girl when she went to a fancy store run by her maternal aunt a few days ago. Besides harassing her, they threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to others.
Based on a complaint, the All Women Police, Karur, registered a case against Kabilan and Muralidaran under sections 506 (1) ( criminal intimidation), 326 (b) (attempting to throw acid), 294 (b) ( reciting obscene songs) and 354 (a) (outraging modesty) of Indian Penal Code read with 2 (a) and 4 of Tamil Nadu Prevention of Harassment against Women Act, 2002.
The accused were yet to be arrested.
