Case against teacher for damaging property

PUDUKOTTAI

24 January 2022 17:05 IST

She has been placed under suspension

Police have registered a case against a government primary school teacher after she allegedly damaged property at the Block Education Office at Manamelkudi in the district recently.

The action against the school teacher, E. Thailammai, 53,came on Sunday on a complaint preferred by Tamilarasi, superintendent in the Block Education Office.Police and SchoolEducation department sources said the teacher was irregular in her duty and remained absent due to which she was apparently not paid salary for a couple of months. Irked by this, she came to the Block Education Office a few days ago and allegedly damaged a printer and a central processing unit.

She is also said to have abused the superintendent and obstructed her from discharging her official duty.

Thailammai was placed under suspension on January 21. Police booked a case against the teacher under IPC sections including 427 (mischief causing damage) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

The teacher was not arrested, said police sources.