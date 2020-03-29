Case against Singapore returnee for jumping quarantine

The Tiruchi City Police has registered a case against a 26-year-old man of Pudukottai district who had been staying in a hotel here after arriving from Singapore a few days ago for disobeying quarantine rule.

The accused Sakthi Kannan of Mela Panayapatti village in Pudukottai district landed at Tiruchi on March 22 from Singapore and stayed in a hotel near the Central bus stand due to the lock down in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The issue came to light when a city police team noticed him on Saturday night near the central bus stand area.

Since the replies given by him were conflicting, the team inquired him further during which he admitted that he had returned from Singapore and that he had been staying in a hotel here without the knowledge of anybody.

The City Police informed his parents thereafter.

As Sakthi Kannan had returned from abroad at a time of spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the Tiruchi Police immediately sent him to the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital here for medical examination.

The Cantonment Police registered a case against him and the hotel manager Chinnasamy under IPC sections including 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

The sources said Sakthi Kannan was under medical observation at the Government Hospital.

Case against three

The Tiruchi Rural Police has booked separate cases against three persons who had sneaked out while on home quarantine.

The law enforcers have now initiated steps to impound their passport.

Those under home quarantine in the district in the wake of COVID-19 were under constant surveillance, a police press release said.

The Tiruchi Rural Police has booked cases against two persons for spreading rumours about COVID-19. The law enforcers had deployed drone cameras at Manapparai, Tiruverambur and Manachanallur areas in the district to precisely monitor those violating the prohibitory orders, the release further said.

Police sources said over 350 cases were booked so far in the Central zone encompassing eight districts against those found violating the prohibitory orders.

More than 420 persons were arrested in the zone and subsequently let on bail. As many as 200 two-wheelers and seven four-wheelers were seized, police sources added.