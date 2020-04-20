Case against quarantined man, companions for flouting prohibitory orders

A case has been registered by the Sirkazhi police against a quarantined man and his companions for returning home after quarantine period in a procession in a containment zone, in contravention of the prohibitory orders.

According to sources, the man had undergone quarantine in the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvarur after showing symptoms for COVID 19 after his return from New Delhi where he had attended the Tablighi Jamaat Conference.

Though he was advised self-isolation by the doctors after completion of the quarantine period, he was received with shawls by his friends at Sabanayagar Street where his house is located, despite the area being a containment zone.

The Sirkazhi police have registered the case under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant),

269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) read with Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

No arrest has been made so far, police sources said.