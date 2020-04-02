Case against private unit for defying prohibitory orders

The Thuvakudi Police has registered a case against a private company making steel rods at Thuvakudi on the city’s outskirts for defying prohibitory orders issued in the wake of COVID-19 and running the unit engaging labourers from Bihar.
The case was booked on Wednesday after the Thuvakudi Police came to know of the activity. The company, the police said, had engaged 16 Bihari labourers for work.
Police sources said the case was booked against its owner Sukwinder Singh under various IPC sections including 269 ( Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188(Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.