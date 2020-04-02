Case against private unit for defying prohibitory orders

The Thuvakudi Police has registered a case against a private company making steel rods at Thuvakudi on the city’s outskirts for defying prohibitory orders issued in the wake of COVID-19 and running the unit engaging labourers from Bihar.

The case was booked on Wednesday after the Thuvakudi Police came to know of the activity. The company, the police said, had engaged 16 Bihari labourers for work.

Police sources said the case was booked against its owner Sukwinder Singh under various IPC sections including 269 ( Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188(Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).