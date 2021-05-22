Case against petrol bunk owner

TIRUVARUR

The District Crime Branch, Tiruvarur, has filed a case of criminal breach of trust on a petrol bunk owner following a court direction.

Inquiries reveal that the complainant, R. Muruganandam of Nedumbalam in Thiruthuraipoondi taluk had entered into a deal with three persons running a petroleum product retail unit at Ammalur in the same taluk and finalized the deal at ₹ 1.35 crore.

Muruganandam paid a sum of ₹ 85 lakh to Vaikuntham of Ammalur, in whose name the retail unit licence exists, in June 2018 in the presence of Vaikuntham’s son, Baranidharan, and a financier, Natarajan.

Subsequently, the complainant managed to run the business for nearly four months when a group of people led by Vaikuntham and Baranidharan arrived at the petrol bunk on October 28, 2018 and forcibly vacated him from the bunk premises.

When inquired about the cause of their action, the complainant was told that the outstanding loan taken by the father and son to run the petrol bunk from the financier Natarajan had been settled by registering the vacant land near the petrol bunk by Vaikuntham and Baranidharan and hence Muruganandam could get back his money invested in the business from Natarajan.

Baffled by the sudden development, the complainant sought the help of the financier to settle the issue, in vain.

Subsequently, he filed a petition at the Judicial Magistrate Court, Tiruvarur, and obtained a direction from the court ordering the investigation of the complaint from Muruganandam by the District Crime Branch.

Following this, a case under section 406, 420, 120(B) and 506(1) was filed against Vaikuntham, Baranidharan and Natarajan by the DCB.