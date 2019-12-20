Case against milk processing machines supplier

THANJAVUR

The District Crime Branch has booked a case against a Thane-based supplier of milk processing machines based on a complaint received from the manager of Aki Milk Company, Vallam.

According to the complaint lodged by the milk producing company manager, an order for purchasing pasteurizer, homogenizer and chiller was placed with the Thane-based company in July 2015. Subsequently, the machines were supplied and the production commenced at the Vallam milk company.

However, at frequent intervals the in-house quality checking unit found the quality of the products produced at the company was not up to the mark as assured by the company. The supplier of the machines promptly responded to the calls from the milk company and rectified the defects.

Aggrieved by the frequent disruptions in production, the milk company sought the assistant of a Madurai-based milk processing expert to figure out the exact problem in the machines.

The technical expert visited the milk processing unit in October 2019 and presented a report that the spare parts in the machines supplied to company were not original. When this findings were brought to the notice of the machine suppliers, they visited the Vallam unit and confirmed the findings of the expert and agreed to solve the issue.

However, repeated reminders to the machine supplier after the visit of their representatives failed to evoke any response, forcing the Aki Milk Company to shut down its operations for the past two months.

Subsequently, the DCB registered a case against the Thane-based supplier of milk processing machines on December 7 under sections 417 and 420 of IPC.