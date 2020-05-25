Case against jail warders

K.K. Nagar police have registered a case against nine jail warders after a video purportedly showing them dancing and celebrating their transfer at the prison quarters went viral on social media.

Police sources said a group of 37 jail warders were given transfer orders to various places recently. Some of them assembled in the prison quarters during the night and started whistling, howling and dancing in celebration. The video went viral on social media and the behaviour, when prohibitory orders were in place in view of the pandemic, raised eyebrows.

Based on a complaint, KK. Nagar police on Saturday registered a case against nine jail warders .