Case against forest official

01 June 2021 20:46 IST

TIRUCHI

The Sessions Court police here has registered a case against a Forest Range Officer serving at Thuraiyur for allegedly intimidating the District Forest Officer in the latter's office here a couple of months ago and causing damage to some office property.

The case against the Forest Range Officer Ponnusamy was booked on Monday on a complaint preferred by the District Forest Officer under IPC sections 447 (criminal trespass), 427 (mischief causing damage), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation). Police sources said the Forest Range Officer was said to have been issued a memo and he had indulged in the act in the office of District Forest Officer. He was yet to be arrested, said the sources.

