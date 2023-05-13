ADVERTISEMENT

Case against five rice mills for copyright infringement

May 13, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi district rural police on Friday registered a case against five rice mills on the charges of copyrights and trademark infringement.

According to the police, Chakravarthi Manjukonda, 29, a native of Nalgonda district in Telangana, has been running a rice mill in Karnataka and distributing Akshaya Ponni Rice. He lodged a complaint at the Manapparai police station on Friday alleging that five rice mills functioning at Viralimalai Road near Manapparai were involved in using fake rice bags in the name of ‘Nawab,’ a brand patented by the complainant, and distributed rice across the State.

Based on his complaint, Manapparai police registered a case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the Copyrights Act 1957 and the Trademarks Act 1999.

