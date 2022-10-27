Case against Deputy Transport Commissioner: DVAC conducts search at Tiruchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption ( DVAC) conducted a search in a mansion where Deputy Transport Commissioner, Tiruchi, N. Azhagarasu had been staying in connection with a case that was booked against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Tiruvannamalai when he served there earlier.

A team from the DVAC launched the search at around 6 a.m. at the mansion situated on Williams Road near the Central Bus Stand. Mr. Azhagarasu was present at the time of the search. DVAC sources said the search operation at Tiruchi was a sequel to a case that was booked against Azhagarasu by the DVAC , Tiruvannamalai unit, early this month on charges of accumulating assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

Azhagarasu had earlier served as Regional Transport Officer at Tiruvannamalai where his house is situated. The sources said the search operation went on for nearly five hours. However, no incriminating documents or unaccounted cash were seized, the sources added.