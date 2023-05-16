ADVERTISEMENT

Case against biker for negligent driving

May 16, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Sessions Court Police in Tiruchi city have registered a case against bikers for assembling unlawfully and creating nuisance to commuters.

According to police, T. Mohamed Asarudeen, 24, of Subramaniyapuram and four others assembled unlawfully at New Court Road on May 13 and drove their two-wheelers in a rash and negligent manner by obstructing public passage and creating nuisance to commuters. Police registered a case under various Sections of Indian Penal Code, Tiruchi City Police Act and Motor Vehicle Act, arrested and released them on bail.

