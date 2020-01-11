Cascade aerators set up to remove iron content in Kollidam water

Tiruchi Corporation has set up two cascade aerators in Kollidam to purify water sourced from the river bed.

The move follows complaints from residents in areas connected to the drinking water supply augmentation scheme that the water is often muddy or discoloured.

Tests show that the water has high iron content, but within limits and does not pose any health hazard, corporation engineers say.

However, the residents have been consistently flagging the issue. “The quality of water is tested every month and documented. But the residents are concerned. Taking cognisance, the idea to set up cascade aerators was mooted,” an official says.

Water from the two collector wells in Kollidam will pass through the aerators of 12 metre diameter. It will cascade down and the iron content in the water will react with the oxygen in the air, oxidise and separate.

“The purified water will be led into the common collection sump from where it will be supplied to nearly 73 over head tanks (OHTs) in the city, while the iron by-product will be removed,” a senior civic official said.

Of the total 137 OHTs across the four zones in the city, 73 are filled with water from the Kollidam. The tanks are located in Ariyamangalam and Golden Rock zones. Although similar aerators have been installed in other municipal corporations in the State, this is the first attempt at removing the iron content in water in Tiruchi.

The one crore needed for the project was drawn from general fund of the corporation and was done with the consultation and design of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board and Commissionerate of Municipal Administration.

The total capacity of water at the common collection tank is 60 million litres per day (mld). Nearly 90% of the work is completed and multiple tests have been successful. The aerators will be put to use within 20 days, the official says.