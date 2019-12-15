Carollers ring in the Christmas spirit

As the Emmanuel Church Choir took the stage, the lights went off one by one, and the flames passed from one candle to the other at the Multi-purpose Hall, Bishop Heber College, on Saturday evening for a mass singing of carols at the ‘Carols by Candlelight’, organised by the Carollers, Tiruchi, an all-male carolling group founded in 1942.

Hundreds of Christians from various denominations – Catholic, CSI, TELC – sang traditional favourites this time of the year, like ‘While shepherds watched’ and ‘Silent Night’ in unison. Keeping with tradition, the lighting of the Christmas candles was followed by the ‘Carollers March’, a song composed by Cooling Rajaiah, a co-founder, that has turned into an anthem of sorts for the Carollers.

The service began with the St. Joseph's College Brass Band, following by a mass singing of 'O Come All Ye Faithful,' led by the Carollers. The all-men choir also sang three other carols, one in English and two in Tamil. Young performers from the Santa Maria Matriculation School Choir and the Bishop Heber College Choir put up a good show with modern renditions of popular carols.

Church choirs from Holy Trinity Cathedral, Infant Jesus Church, St. Andrew's Church, Fatima Church, All Saints Church and two choirs, including a separate youth choir performed one carol each. Two trophies, in memory of the founders of the Carollers, Tiruchi, was given to two choirs to encourage participation and singing.

The concert ended on a high with St. Josephs College Brass Band leading a grand march with drums, saxophone, French horn and bugles.

Fr. Michael Joe, Parish Priest, Fathima Church, Puthur, offered the opening prayer and bible reading earlier in the evening while Rev. S. Edwin Jayakumar, Bishop, TELC, offered the closing prayer.