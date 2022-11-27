Carollers bring season’s greetings to Tiruchi

November 27, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

Choirs from across the city unite for ‘Carols by Candlelight’ programme

Nahla Nainar

Carols by Candlelight with Christion Endeavour being rendered at Bishop Heber College in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi’s oldest choral group, The Carollers, ushered in the spirit of Yuletide with the 57th edition of Carols by Candlelight programme on Saturday in an evening full of Christian sacred music.

The 80-year-old choral group organised the function at the Rev. Ch. Firbank Indoor Stadium in Bishop Heber College.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Approximately 600 people gathered to witness the ecumenical gathering, which saw the participation of choirs from Santa Maria Matriculation School, Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA), Emmanuel Church (BHEL), Carmel School, Holy Trinity Cathedral, St. Andrew’s Church, Fatima Church, All Saints Church and Bishop Heber College.

Carols by Candlelight with Christion Endeavour being rendered at Bishop Heber College in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Carols by Candlelight is always special because it is supported by the heads of Church of South India (CSI), Tamil Evangelical Lutheran Church (TELC) and Catholic Church, and unites people from different denominations across the city. We are returning after a two-year break due to the pandemic, and are really pleased to see how many choristers have collaborated to make this evening a success. The participation of the St. Joseph’s College brass band is an added bonus,” Wilfred Selvaraj, joint secretary and treasurer, The Carollers, told The Hindu.

The programme started with the carol ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’, sung in congregation.

The hosts began the evening’s line-up with ‘The Carollers’ March’, followed by the Tamil hymn ‘Arumai Iraiva, Yennai Aalum Mannava.’ YWCA choir sang ‘It’s Christmas’ in a breezy style, combining it with Tamil lyrics to reach out to a wider audience. Santa Maria School choir’s ‘What is Christmas without Christ?’ brought a contemporary feel to the sacred music.

The evening ended with the much-anticipated rendition of ‘Silent Night’ with attendees lighting up candles in the darkened auditorium.

Fr. Baskaran, Vicar Forane, Catholic Diocese, Tiruchi, Rev. Fr. L. Xystus Jerome, director St. Joseph’s College Brass Band and Rt. Rev. D. Daniel Jayaraj, Bishop Emeritus, TELC, were among the special invitees to the gathering. Inigo S. Irudayaraj, MLA, Tiruchi-East, was the chief guest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US