Carollers bring season’s greetings to Tiruchi

November 27, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

Tiruchi’s oldest choral group, The Carollers, ushered in the spirit of Yuletide with the 57th edition of Carols by Candlelight programme on Saturday in an evening full of Christian sacred music.

The 80-year-old choral group organised the function at the Rev. Ch. Firbank Indoor Stadium in Bishop Heber College.

Approximately 600 people gathered to witness the ecumenical gathering, which saw the participation of choirs from Santa Maria Matriculation School, Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA), Emmanuel Church (BHEL), Carmel School, Holy Trinity Cathedral, St. Andrew’s Church, Fatima Church, All Saints Church and Bishop Heber College.

“ Carols by Candlelight is always special because it is supported by the heads of Church of South India (CSI), Tamil Evangelical Lutheran Church (TELC) and Catholic Church, and unites people from different denominations across the city. We are returning after a two-year break due to the pandemic, and are really pleased to see how many choristers have collaborated to make this evening a success. The participation of the St. Joseph’s College brass band is an added bonus,” Wilfred Selvaraj, joint secretary and treasurer, The Carollers, told The Hindu.

The programme started with the carol ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’, sung in congregation.

The hosts began the evening’s line-up with ‘The Carollers’ March’, followed by the Tamil hymn ‘Arumai Iraiva, Yennai Aalum Mannava.’ YWCA choir sang ‘It’s Christmas’ in a breezy style, combining it with Tamil lyrics to reach out to a wider audience. Santa Maria School choir’s ‘What is Christmas without Christ?’ brought a contemporary feel to the sacred music.

The evening ended with the much-anticipated rendition of ‘Silent Night’ with attendees lighting up candles in the darkened auditorium.

Fr. Baskaran, Vicar Forane, Catholic Diocese, Tiruchi, Rev. Fr. L. Xystus Jerome, director St. Joseph’s College Brass Band and Rt. Rev. D. Daniel Jayaraj, Bishop Emeritus, TELC, were among the special invitees to the gathering. Inigo S. Irudayaraj, MLA, Tiruchi-East, was the chief guest.