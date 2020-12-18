Carol singing is in the air as always

Singspirations, a Tiruchi-based choir, records individual parts at home, syncs them through video editing and uploads the songs on their YouTube channel.

Tiruchi choir uploads videos of carol singing to enliven the Christmas spirit

Come Christmas, carol singers would be singing Silent Night or the catchy Jingle Bells, announcing the good news of the birth of Jesus Christ through the cold December night. But this year, things are quite different. While many have chosen to keep the spirit alive through online concerts and recordings, some have given their instruments a much-needed rest, waiting to resume after the pandemic is over.

Members of Singspirations, a choir boasting of an eclectic mix of school and college students to retired senior citizens, say that while the pandemic kept people apart, music always brings them together. “We upload videos to our YouTube channel every week. Carols in Tamil and English are recorded for viewers,” said Singspirations’ director B. Jonath Backia Seelan.

The choristers record individual parts at home, which are brought together and synced through video editing, says Mr. Seelan. “Post-recording involves more work, but it is worth the effort,” he says with pride. Those who miss attending carol concerts this time of the year can watch the videos and listen to the music and hope all will get better soon, he says.

Anglo-Indians’ plan

Meanwhile, members of Tiruchi All India Anglo-Indians Association have decided to herald the Christmas season through performances both online and offline. While an online concert will be held for all members from Tiruchi, who have settled in other parts of the country and the world, the group plans to visit some homes, especially those of senior citizens. “On the night of December 22, we plan to take the youth and children to sing at some houses where old and invalid reside, as singing songs of the season will bring immense joy to them,” said Creswell Engles, a member of the association.