 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Carnatic vocalists pay homage to Muthuswamy Dikshithar

Published - November 10, 2024 08:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nahla Nainar
Vocalist R. Kashyap Mahesh performing at Akanda Ganam programme organised by Sri Guruguha Gana Sabha at Sri Raghavendra Mutt in Srirangam on Sunday.

Vocalist R. Kashyap Mahesh performing at Akanda Ganam programme organised by Sri Guruguha Gana Sabha at Sri Raghavendra Mutt in Srirangam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Carnatic vocalists from Tiruchi paid homage to the rich legacy of Muthuswamy Dikshitar’s songs by participating in an ‘Akanda Ganam’ (continuous concert) programme of his ‘kritis’ hosted by Sri Guruguha Gana Sabha on Sunday.

The programme was held at Sri Raghavendra Mutt in Srirangam with nadaswaram exponents Sheik Mahaboob Subhani and Kaleesha Mahaboob as special invitees.

In his inaugural address, vocalist R. Kashyap Mahesh said the ‘Akanda Ganam’ was an apt way to appreciate Muthuswamy Dikshitar’s contribution to classical music. “The Carnatic legend was known for his ‘kshetra kritis’ dedicated to notable temples. He has dedicated songs of praise to the shrines in Srirangam, Tiruvanaikovil, and Tiruchi, and since local singers are participating, it becomes a very special tribute from us to his genius ahead of his 250th birth anniversary in 2025,” he said.

In addition to Mr. Mahesh, singers Shyamala Rangarajan, Sengamalam, Kalyani, Rukmini Srikrishna, Ganesh Raman, Mythili Jegannathan, and K. Ramesh rendered recitals. Accompanists included N.C. Madhav, R. Govindarajan, J. Anand, Adithya Srinivasan, G. Sangeethapriya, and S. Mahalakshmi (violin); K. Srinivasan, Koppu G. Nagarajan, S. Vijayaraghavan, R. Ranganathan, and J. Balaji (mridangam).

Published - November 10, 2024 08:59 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Carnatic Classical

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.