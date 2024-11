Carnatic vocalists pay homage to Muthuswamy Dikshithar

Carnatic vocalists from Tiruchi paid homage to the rich legacy of Muthuswamy Dikshitar’s songs by participating in an ‘Akanda Ganam’ (continuous concert) programme of his ‘kritis’ hosted by Sri Guruguha Gana Sabha on Sunday.

The programme was held at Sri Raghavendra Mutt in Srirangam with nadaswaram exponents Sheik Mahaboob Subhani and Kaleesha Mahaboob as special invitees.

In his inaugural address, vocalist R. Kashyap Mahesh said the ‘Akanda Ganam’ was an apt way to appreciate Muthuswamy Dikshitar’s contribution to classical music. “The Carnatic legend was known for his ‘kshetra kritis’ dedicated to notable temples. He has dedicated songs of praise to the shrines in Srirangam, Tiruvanaikovil, and Tiruchi, and since local singers are participating, it becomes a very special tribute from us to his genius ahead of his 250th birth anniversary in 2025,” he said.

In addition to Mr. Mahesh, singers Shyamala Rangarajan, Sengamalam, Kalyani, Rukmini Srikrishna, Ganesh Raman, Mythili Jegannathan, and K. Ramesh rendered recitals. Accompanists included N.C. Madhav, R. Govindarajan, J. Anand, Adithya Srinivasan, G. Sangeethapriya, and S. Mahalakshmi (violin); K. Srinivasan, Koppu G. Nagarajan, S. Vijayaraghavan, R. Ranganathan, and J. Balaji (mridangam).