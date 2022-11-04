Carnatic artiste Madhwaprasad no more

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 04, 2022 20:16 IST

Koviladi R. Madhwaprasad | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Noted Carnatic vocalist and mridangam artiste Koviladi R. Madhwaprasad died after a brief illness at the age of 64 in Srirangam on Friday.

The son of Koviladi R. Rangarajan, an acclaimed exponent of Carnatic vocal and Harikatha renditions, Madhwaprasad balanced his musical career with that of a banker for much of his life. He was known for his authoritative knowledge of Purandara Dasa’s compositions known as ‘Devarnamas,’ and remained active as a performer and teacher of music in his retirement years.

The fourth of five children, he and his siblings were all trained in vocal music by their father from an early age. Madhwaprasad learned playing mridangam from Kanadukathan Malaiyappayar, a disciple of Palani Subbudu Pillai, and pursued both Carnatic vocal and instrumental music as an alternative career.

He was an AA+ grade mridangam artiste in All India Radio, and accompanied leading singers such as M. Balamuralikrishna, T.N. Seshagopalan and Sudha Raghunathan. He was a familiar face on the Carnatic vocal music circuit and an ‘asthaana vidwan’ of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

