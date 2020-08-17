Carelessness and ignorance take a toll

Central region continues to record a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases

PUDUKOTTAI/THANJAVUR

While the central region continues to record a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, Pudukottai and Thanjavur have also recorded a sharp increase in the number of deaths. With twenty-five deaths over the last one week, Pudukottai has recorded 60 deaths as on Sunday, while Thanjavur had recorded 73.

M. Poovathi, Dean, Pudukottai Medical College Hospital, said that the primary reason is that patients reach the hospital only after the intensity of the infection turned severe.

“At least 90% of the patients were over the age of 70 and had co-morbid conditions. These patients were brought to the hospital at a later stage, at that stage medical intervention too, cannot help,” she said.

A majority of the deaths and even the significant rise in COVID-19 cases in Pudukottai was due to the exposure of those over the age of 70 to large gatherings, Dr. Poovathi said. “They have attended funerals, weddings, and other such gatherings. The main cause of the spread of the virus in the region is the public events,” she said.

The patients also tend to ignore their co-morbid conditions, Dr. Poovathi said. “The patients’ blood sugar levels are not maintained, they have stopped taking medication for blood pressure, we have witnessed several such instances,” she said.

Dr. Poovathi requested family members and children of adults with co-morbidities to ensure that they do not venture outdoors for any such events.

Meanwhile, in Thanjavur, where 73 total deaths have been recorded so far, patients are only accessing the government services when it became too late, said S. Maruthudurai, Dean, Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

“Even though the municipal authorities and the Department of Public Health are holding fever camps across the district, patients have a false sense of security,” he said.

Most patients only arrive at the hospital after seven or more days of suffering from symptoms and by that time it is too late, Dr. Maruthudhurai said. “A CT scan of the lung is taken and if the CORADS (Computerized Oncology Radiation and Data System) score is between three and five, the patient can be helped, but many come after six,” he said, adding that the lung involvement in the infection too, is important.

“If over 75% of the lung is involved, we are helpless,” he said.

Dr. Maruthudurai urged patients to visit the hospital within the second or third day, before the onset of breathlessness. “Once breathlessness sets in, it is a losing battle for patients with co-morbidities,” he said. Remdesivir, an antiviral medication used to treat COVID-19 patients is effective during the early intervention and before breathlessness set in, he added.

The State government has an almost perfect strategy and public cooperation is required, he said. “Rapid Response teams are available and tests and treatment is given on priority for those with co-morbidities. It is necessary for the public to acknowledge them and utilise them,” Dr. Maruthudurai added.