Cardiology Department at Tiruchi GH conducts surgeries through new technology

The Department of Cardiology, Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, has conducted four Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) procedures last month.

The OCT machine, recently installed at the GH, allows for a three-dimensional view of blood vessels in the heart. This would permit doctors to determine the course of treatment for patients quickly, doctors said.

Addressing media persons, Dean, K. Vanitha said that an intra-vascular camera would be used to determine the location and length and breadth of a block in the arteries while an angiogram is being performed.

This would accurately determine the percentage of an arterial block. Depending upon the OCT, doctors would decide whether the patient needed a pacemaker or not. In the last fortnight alone, four such cases had been treated, she said.

The doctors can also see if there is calcium build-up and also check whether a pacemaker has been fit properly post stenting.

A. Balasubramanian, Head, Department of Cardiology, said that the OCT and Fractional Flow Reserve (FRR) equipment, cost ₹ 1.35 crore. The FRR procedure allows to measure the speed of the flow of blood through the blood vessels in the heart.

"In case of a block, we will be able to see that the extent of the block, too," he said. Three patients have been treated using the FRR in the last week alone. M. Ashok, Assistant Professor, said that the FRR is apt especially in borderline cases wherein the block is only around 60 to 70%

Another new technology being utilised at the GH over the last month is a dual-chamber pacemaker. In some severe cases, both the atrium and the ventricle would not be pumping blood properly. In that case, a dual-chamber pacemaker would be inserted. The pacemaker would not only assist in coordinated heart-beating but also keep track of it, in case of a drop or increase in heartbeats.

Dr. Balasubramanian said that on average, 600 patients visit the cardiology outpatient department, of which at least 150 are new.

The OCT with stenting procedure would cost around ₹ 3 lakh, FFR, ₹ 50,000 and dual chamber pacemaker at least 2.5 lakh in a private set up. However, it is being provided for free under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.